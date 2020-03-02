Devils' P.K. Subban: Delivers power-play assist

Subban produced a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Subban now has 15 points, including four on the power play, in 64 contests this year. That's less than half of his 31-point effort from last season -- the 30-year-old blueliner is in the midst of his worst offensive campaign. He's contributed 88 blocks, 83 hits and 77 PIM in 2019-20, but fantasy owners haven't gotten the offense they expected from Subban.