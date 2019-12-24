Devils' P.K. Subban: Finally breaks goal drought
Subban tallied a goal on five shots, dished five hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Subban went 23 games between goals, notching just a single assist in that span. The four-time 50-point earner has just seven points in 36 games this season. He's offset that with 80 shots on goal, 46 hits, 43 blocks and 40 PIM, but fantasy owners will still be disappointed with the 30-year-old's performance in 2019-20.
