Devils' P.K. Subban: Finally scores on power play

Subban tallied a power-play goal in a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

It hasn't been the best of seasons for Subban in his first campaign with the Devils. His power-play goal Tuesday was his first with the man advantage and just sixth score this season. He has only five helpers to go with his six goals, and Subban also has a career-worst minus-11 rating.

