Devils' P.K. Subban: Game-time call
Subban (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt versus the Predators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Subban has been dealing with a bug over the past few days, sitting out practice Tuesday in order to rest up. The veteran blueliner will take another afternoon to rest up before a final decision on his status is made. There's a good chance his playing status won't be revealed until the team hits the ice for pregame warmups around 7 PM ET.
