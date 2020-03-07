Devils' P.K. Subban: Generates assist
Subban posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Subban had the lone helper on Jesper Bratt's opening tally in the first period. With two assists in his last three games, Subban is off to a solid start in March. The 30-year-old blueliner has been limited to 16 points with 149 shots, 79 PIM, 86 hits and 90 blocked shots through 66 contests this year.
