Devils' P.K. Subban: Headed to Jersey in big trade

Subban has been traded to New Jersey in exchange for Steven Santini, Jeremy Davies and two second-round draft picks, reports TSN.ca.

Subban is entering year six of an eight-year, $72 million contract he originally inked with Montreal. The $9 mil cap hit is a tough thing to swallow in today's NHL, so that's why the return for him is somewhat suspect. Subban is coming off a down year in which he scored nine goals and 31 points in 63 games. But the 30-year-old is still a premier, puck-moving defender who shoots right and the Devils have filled a massive gap in their system.