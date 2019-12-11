Devils' P.K. Subban: Held off scoresheet again
Subban failed to register a point in Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, bringing his pointless streak to 18 games.
During his extended slump, Subban is logging 22:06 of ice time, including 1:41 on the power play, and 2.11 shots per game, so his inability to produce isn't from a lack of opportunities. Thus far, the Toronto native's high profile acquisition over the summer hasn't panned out for New Jersey, which is on the hook for the blueliner's $9 million cap hit for two more seasons.
