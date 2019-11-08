Play

Devils' P.K. Subban: Less than ideal start in NJ

Subban finished with just two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Subban has collected only two goals and three assists through his first 14 games with New Jersey. He scored just 31 points in his final season with Nashville, so fantasy owners can't help but start to wonder if this is simply the new normal for the 30-year-old defenseman.

