Subban scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Subban tallied an unassisted goal at 7:30 of the third period, but it didn't help to change the result. The 31-year-old defenseman has four goals and 16 points through 40 appearances this season. He's just two points shy of his output in 68 appearances last season -- while it's an improvement year-over-year, it's still not much to get excited about in fantasy. Subban has added 90 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 35 hits and 26 PIM in 2020-21.