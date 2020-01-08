Devils' P.K. Subban: Lights lamp in OT loss

Subban scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Subban endured a 23-game goalless slump where he posted just one assist, but he ended that with a tuck Dec. 23 and has looked much better since. The 30-year-old has tallied three goals and an assist over the past seven games, and he fired 22 shots on net in that stretch.