Subban (leg) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Subban suffered a big cut on his leg during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins, but he was able to return to the game after getting stitches. Since he was already able to play through the injury, there's a good chance that Subban will be fine for Tuesday's home clash against the Rangers. The Devils certainly need him on the blue line after trading Dmitry Kulikov to the Oilers and losing Sami Vatanen on waivers to the Stars.