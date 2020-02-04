Play

Devils' P.K. Subban: Misses morning skate

Subban (illness) isn't on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Subban has yet to be ruled out of Tuesday night's matchup with Montreal, but he should be considered questionable at best for that contest at this point. If he's unable to go, Mirco Mueller will likely draw into the lineup against the Canadiens.

