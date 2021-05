Subban (COVID-19 protocols) has begun off-ice workouts but is still unavailable heading into Monday's matchup with Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Considering Subban has yet to begin skating, he could be in danger of missing the remainder of the campaign considering the club has just five matches remaining. The blueliner needs just one more point to reach the 20-point threshold but will fail to get 30 for the second straight year.