Subban picked up a power-play assist and added five shots, three blocked shots and a hit to his ledger during Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The veteran made an impact in leagues that value secondary categories, but Subban's production in standard formats has been tepid -- he has just two points (both helpers) through eight games. The 31-year-old blueliner is still seeing time on the second power-play unit for the Devils, but his days as a strong fantasy asset could be well behind him.