Devils' P.K. Subban: On shelf against former team

Subban (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Subban missed morning skate, and he won't kick the flu bug in time to face the team that drafted him in 2007. Colton White will slot into the lineup in Subban's place. He'll aim to return Thursday versus the Flyers.

