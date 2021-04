Subban was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Barring a last-minute change, this will rule Subban out for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 44 games this season. He'll be questionable for Thursday's rematch with the Penguins and will likely be replaced by Connor Carrick in the meantime.