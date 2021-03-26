Subban had two shots, two blocks and a minus-1 rating in a game-high 24:05 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Washington.

Subban topped the 24-minute mark for the third time in the last four games, but he has gone scoreless in that stretch after producing a point in each of the three preceding games. His offense has bounced back a bit after a disastrous first season with New Jersey, as Subban's just four points shy of the 18 he scored in 68 games last season, but he's still not producing enough to earn much fantasy consideration outside of deeper formats.