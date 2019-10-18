Play

Devils' P.K. Subban: Pots first goal with NJ

Subban scored an empty-net goal on his ninth shot in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Subban made a major impact throughout his team-high 25:59 of ice time. That time included 3:15 on the power play and 6:54 shorthanded, as the star blueliner contributed in all situations to lead his team to its first win of the season.

