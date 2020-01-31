Play

Devils' P.K. Subban: Ready to rock

Subban (illness) will suit up for Thursday's clash with Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Subban had been dealing with a lingering bug over the past few days, but as evidenced by this news, he's rested and well enough to play. Now healthy, the 30-year-old is expected to assume his usual role atop the depth chart on defense and on the power play.

