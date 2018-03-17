Maroon is day-to-day with a lower-body injury ahead of Saturday's road game against the Kings, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

With a goal and five assists through seven games, Maroon has been terrific since arriving in New Jersey (via Edmonton) at the trade deadline. This is especially clutch because the fantasy playoffs are underway for most owners. It'll be wise to check on his status closer to pregame warmups.