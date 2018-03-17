Maroon (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

This is a big loss for the Devils, as Maroon has been on a roll since joining New Jersey at the trade deadline, racking up one goal and six points in seven games. The big-bodied winger won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to the lineup, as the Devils are scheduled to take on the Ducks on Sunday evening.

