Devils' Patrick Maroon: Packing bags for New Jersey
The Oilers traded Maroon to the Devils in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick and well as a prospect to be named later, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It appears that Devils GM Ray Shero is doing what he can to ensure that his team makes the playoffs. According to sportsclubstats.com, New Jersey has an 85.6 percent chance of extending its season, so the big boss shored up his top-nine group of forwards by acquiring the speedy Michael Grabner and now Maroon, who is familiar with the power play and broke out for a career-high 42 points through 81 games in Edmonton last season (30 in 57 this year).
