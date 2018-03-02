Maroon dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- and added a fighting major in his Devils debut Thursday. However, his new team still lost to Florida, 3-2.

Maroon made an immediate impact for the team that acquired him from Edmonton at Monday's trade deadline. While he often benefited from skating alongside Connor McDavid with the Oilers, Maroon is working with a player of similar caliber on New Jersey's top power-play unit in ex-Oiler Taylor Hall. A change of scenery could be just what last season's 27-goal scorer needed, so Maroon's fantasy stock is trending up. However, a one-game sample isn't much to go on.