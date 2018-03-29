Maroon (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

Maroon will wind up missing just one game because of the lower-body malady that was likely suffered in Sunday's game against the Lightning. He's slated to play alongside Pavel Zacha and Michale Grabner in his return, with Kyle Palmieri being bumped up to the top line. Maroon should also retake his spot on the team's top power-play unit.