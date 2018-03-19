Devils' Patrick Maroon: Suiting up Sunday
Maroon (lower body) will return against Anaheim on Sunday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
Luckily Maroon's injury will only leave him sidelined for one game, and Jesper Bratt will draw out of the lineup in his return. Since entering the Garden State the 29-year-old has been fantastic, scoring six points (one goal, five assists) while also logging 17 hits, and he needs just four points to crack the 40-point mark for the second straight season.
