Devils' Patrick Maroon: Will debut with new club Thursday
Maroon, who was the headliner in a trade from Edmonton, will not play in Tuesday night's road game against the Penguins, though he is set to make his Devils debut in an away contest opposing the Panthers on Thursday, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Maroon reportedly took a Red Eye flight to Pittsburgh on Monday night, so it appears that he'll have a chance to get acclimated with his new club before suiting up Thursday. The 29-year-old winger could see a positive spike in fantasy value now that he's joined a playoff contender. We figure that he'll join the top six with a chance to improve New Jersey's power play that's currently ranked 19th at 19.2 percent.
