Devils' Patrick Maroon: Won't play Tuesday
Maroon is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will miss Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
It's unclear is Maroon's issue is the same one that kept him out of the lineup March 17, but fantasy owners should be encouraged by the fact that he is still considered day-to-day. The winger did take part in the game-day skate, so it would appear he isn't too banged up. The team may simply be making sure he is 100 percent ready for the postseason.
