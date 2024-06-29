New Jersey obtained Cotter and a 2025 third-round pick from Vegas on Saturday in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid.
Cotter collected seven goals, 25 points, 100 shots on net and 233 hits in 76 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He could occupy a bottom-six role with the Devils next season while seeing some power-play time.
