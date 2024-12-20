Cotter picked up an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Cotter ended a 15-game point drought when he set up a Luke Hughes tally in the third period. The slump took the shine off of a strong start to the season for Cotter, who has been a regular on the Devils' third line throughout 2024-25. He's still on pace for a career year with 13 points, 45 shots on net, 113 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 35 appearances, but it's unlikely he'll get much power-play time to raise his floor on offense.