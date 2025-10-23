Cotter scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Cotter opened the scoring for the Devils with a wrister at the 16:21 mark of the first period. Not only was this Cotter's first goal of the campaign, but it was the first time he cracked the scoresheet in 2025-26. As a bottom-six forward who doesn't see time on special teams, his role on offense is severely limited, so fantasy managers should keep him on waivers until his role changes for the better.