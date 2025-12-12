Cotter had a goal, an assist and six hits in an 8-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

The goal came on a late third period power play to make the score 7-4. Cotter has a goal in each of his last two games (three points), but he has just seven nine points (four goals, five assists) in 31 games this season. Cotter's fantasy value is tied to his ability to bruise, and he has 85 hits so far. That's a 225-hit pace, and it would be his third consecutive season at that level.