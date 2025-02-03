Cotter produced two even-strength goals on three shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating in 14:15 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Cotter cut the Sabres' lead to two on two separate occasions, but his efforts weren't enough to pull off the comeback in Buffalo. The 25-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in 10 consecutive games prior to Sunday. Furthermore, his last assist came against Columbus on Dec. 19, so he's not much of a factor on offense after a productive first month of the season (eight points over 13 contests). He does add value in the form of hits, having racked up 180 across 54 outings. The Michigan native is at 12 goals, 18 points and a minus-7 rating in 2024-25.