Zacha (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's home game against the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 21-year-old missed Sunday's game and will see his absence continue. Zacha has been decent for the Devils this season, racking up 11 goals and 17 points in 53 games. With Zacha out, Kevin Rooney will stay in the lineup.