Zacha (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Canadiens and didn't return, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zacha logged just 8:53 of ice time Tuesday, dishing out two hits but recording zero points. His absence from the scoresheet extends his pointless streak to eight games, and the 2015 first-round pick has a minus-5 rating in that span. A long-term injury to Zacha would be a blow to the Devils' depth at center, but head coach John Hynes said he'd have an update Wednesday.