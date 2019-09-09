Zacha could be headed to the KHL after agreeing to contract terms with Avangard Omsk, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports. Still, Devils general manager Ray Shero remains confident a deal can be worked out for the restricted free agent, telling reporters, "I think we can get something done, hopefully, but I can't control what he does. If (the KHL) is the route he likes, it's going to be a long road back to the NHL," Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zacha put up decent numbers last season, as he managed 13 goals and 12 helpers in 61 outings, but still had to spend some time in the minors. The 22-year-old will be hard pressed to secure top-six minutes, especially after the club drafted rookie phenom Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick. If the sides can't work something out soon, look for Zacha to finalize his KHL deal.