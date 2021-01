Zacha (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha was dealing with an undisclosed issue Friday, but it appears as though he's already put that problem in his rearview mirror. The 23-year-old forward had a solid 2019-20 campaign, picking up eight goals and 32 points in 65 contests, and is expected to open the 2020-21 season skating on the Devils' third line and first power-play unit.