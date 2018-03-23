Devils' Pavel Zacha: Back in fold
Zacha (upper body) will return to the lineup Friday evening against the Penguins, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Considering that the Devils reached for Zacha with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, we've come to expect more than the 19 points over 60 games that he's garnered this season. Still, he's only 20 years old with plenty of room to refine his offensive skills. Perhaps the bigger concern to this point is that he's only won 43.6 percent of his faceoffs.
