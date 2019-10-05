Devils' Pavel Zacha: Bags apple in opener
Zacha dished out a helper in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.
Zacha is coming off back-to-back 25-point seasons, but he's hoping to take the next step in his development at age 22. He's off to a strong start in that regard thanks to an assist on a Blake Coleman tally that made it 4-0 at the time.
