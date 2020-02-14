Zacha recorded two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Zacha assisted on New Jersey's first two goals, which started a stretch of four goals in four minutes to turn a 1-0 third-period deficit into a 4-1 advantage. The sixth overall selection from the 2015 draft has largely underperformed his lofty draft status, but Zacha's put together a strong stretch over the last seven games, with three goals and four assists.