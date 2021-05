Zacha scored twice on three shots and added four hits in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

Zacha opened and closed the scoring in this one, breaking the ice with a power-play goal 8:42 into the game and capping things off with the overtime winner. The 24-year-old is enjoying a strong finish to the 2020-21 campaign, producing five goals and three assists over his past six games. His team-leading 33 points are a new career high.