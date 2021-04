Zacha recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Zacha potted his 13th goal of the season 13:15 into the third period to put New Jersey up 4-2, then assisted on Jesper Bratt's empty-netter less than three minutes later. The two-point effort raised Zacha's point total to a team-high 30 in 44 games, including three goals and two assists over the past three games.