Devils' Pavel Zacha: Carries offense against Canes
Zacha scored a short-handed goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.
His tally late in the second period ended up being the game-winner, and gave rookie goalie MacKenzie Blackwood all the support he would need. Zacha's helper was actually his first of the season to go along with six goals through 32 games, and the 21-year-old seems stuck in a bottom-six role in his third NHL campaign.
