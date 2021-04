Zacha scored a goal to go with a power-play assist, three shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Zacha set up Jesper Bratt's power-play tally in the final second of the first period, and Bratt returned the favor on Zacha's second-period goal, which put New Jersey up 3-2. Unfortunately for Zacha and the Devils, it was all Buffalo from there. Given the final score, this was a bittersweet 24th birthday for the center, who leads the team with 22 points in 36 games.