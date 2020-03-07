Devils' Pavel Zacha: Chips in with assist
Zacha recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Zacha set up Joey Anderson for the insurance tally into an empty-net at 19:03 of the third period. The 22-year-old Zacha has a career-high 31 points, including seven on the power play and another four shorthanded, in 63 contests. He's added 97 shots and 58 hits this season.
