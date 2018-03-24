Zacha recorded a second-period assist and logged 12:59 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Pittsburgh.

The 20-year-old forward has just six goals and 14 assists through 61 games for the campaign, and if the Devils are going to sneak into the postseason, Zacha will probably need to provide an offensive boost over the final weeks. While the Czech native has largely disappointed through his first two seasons in the league after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft, it's far too early to write him off just yet in keeper/dynasty settings.