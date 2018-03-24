Devils' Pavel Zacha: Collects helper in return
Zacha recorded a second-period assist and logged 12:59 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Pittsburgh.
The 20-year-old forward has just six goals and 14 assists through 61 games for the campaign, and if the Devils are going to sneak into the postseason, Zacha will probably need to provide an offensive boost over the final weeks. While the Czech native has largely disappointed through his first two seasons in the league after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft, it's far too early to write him off just yet in keeper/dynasty settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...