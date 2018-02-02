Zacha recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- while logging 18:01 of ice time (2:27 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-3 win over Philadelphia.

This was the sophomore's first multi-point showing since Oct. 27, as he's struggled to take a step forward this season. Zacha's three power-play points are particularly disappointing after he collected 13 last year. It's worth noting that he's currently skating in a top-six role, so there is potential for improvement down the stretch drive, but fantasy owners will likely be best served by taking a wait-and-see approach.