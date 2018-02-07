Devils' Pavel Zacha: Dishes out two helpers in loss
Zacha recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.
The sophomore also collected a pair of assists during Thursday's win over Philadelphia, which gives him four helpers -- two with the man advantage -- through his past three games. Now skating in a top-six role and receiving power-play time, Zacha could begin to provide more offense moving forward. However, fantasy owners shouldn't overlook that fact that he's scored just three goals through 46 contests this season.
