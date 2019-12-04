Devils' Pavel Zacha: Earns helper in loss
Zacha register an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat to Vegas.
While fantasy owners will likely appreciate the assist, Zacha failed to register a shot which is certainly not going to help him break out of his 16-game goalless streak. The Czech seems locked into a third-line role and figures to continue providing mid-range fantasy value the rest of the year. .
