Zacha (upper body) will return to action Thursday evening against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Zacha hasn't played since Feb. 15 against the Wild, so it may take him a bit to get settled back in -- especially with a fresh crop of forwards in the fold to account for injuries. The 21-year-old will look to build off the 11 goals and six assists that he's compiled over 53 games.