Devils' Pavel Zacha: Fires five shots Tuesday
Zacha finished with a team-high five shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Zacha didn't see any time on his team's lone power-play opportunity in this one, but he was able to generate offense at even strength despite failing to mark the scoresheet. New Jersey upgraded on the wings at the trade deadline while choosing not to rock the boat down the middle, so look for Zacha to keep skating on the nominal second line while receiving similar playing time to third-line pivot Travis Zajac.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...