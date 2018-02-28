Zacha finished with a team-high five shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Zacha didn't see any time on his team's lone power-play opportunity in this one, but he was able to generate offense at even strength despite failing to mark the scoresheet. New Jersey upgraded on the wings at the trade deadline while choosing not to rock the boat down the middle, so look for Zacha to keep skating on the nominal second line while receiving similar playing time to third-line pivot Travis Zajac.